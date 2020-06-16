Mather Group LLC. Buys 76 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 527 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $37.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,610.64. 1,038,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,283.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,431.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,060.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,722.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,598.67.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

