Marston’s’ (MARS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marston’s to GBX 50 ($0.64) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marston’s from GBX 128 ($1.63) to GBX 57 ($0.73) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.21) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marston’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 67.80 ($0.86).

LON MARS opened at GBX 66.19 ($0.84) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 18.40 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 133.80 ($1.70). The company has a market capitalization of $422.74 million and a P/E ratio of -22.80.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

