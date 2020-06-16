Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mamamancini’s had a net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 855.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million.

Shares of MMMB stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. 18,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 million, a PE ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.23. Mamamancini’s has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mamamancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Mamamancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

