Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Brighthouse Financial worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25,120.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

NASDAQ BHF traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 165,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 33.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

