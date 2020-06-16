Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $372,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $37.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,610.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,283.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.96, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,431.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,060.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,722.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,598.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

