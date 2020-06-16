Lunyr (LUN) Market Cap Hits $2.38 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Lunyr token can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00010857 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, BiteBTC and Huobi. During the last week, Lunyr has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Lunyr has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $938,256.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.68 or 0.01841556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00172478 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00110743 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Binance, Huobi, HitBTC, Liqui, BigONE, YoBit, Upbit, Gate.io and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

