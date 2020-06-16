Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $290.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $194.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.38.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $303.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $324.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.57 and a 200 day moving average of $233.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $744,784.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,883 shares of company stock valued at $99,999,851 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,790,000 after purchasing an additional 91,204 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,154,000 after buying an additional 3,389,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $544,943,000 after buying an additional 123,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $267,765,000 after buying an additional 102,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,769,000 after buying an additional 130,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.