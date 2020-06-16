Lululemon Athletica inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $303.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.05. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $324.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $967,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 182,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,769,000 after purchasing an additional 130,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $30,000,738.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $850,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,883 shares of company stock worth $99,999,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

