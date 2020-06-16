Lululemon Athletica inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.62 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $7.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.66. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $303.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.57 and a 200-day moving average of $233.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.05. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $324.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 182,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,617,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,769,000 after buying an additional 130,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,883 shares of company stock worth $99,999,851 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

