Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,167,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Loews worth $144,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DPM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,360,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,344,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.54. 4,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,321. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Loews has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 93,384 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.24 per share, for a total transaction of $3,197,468.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,525,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

