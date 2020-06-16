LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,745,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 305,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of LKQ worth $117,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in LKQ by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 67,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,180,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LKQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP grew its stake in LKQ by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 938,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after buying an additional 108,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,529,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,944,000 after buying an additional 87,487 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 454,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,760. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

