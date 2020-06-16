Livexlive Media (LIVX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) will post its Q4 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 18th. Analysts expect Livexlive Media to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. Livexlive Media has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $181.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIVX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

