Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ (LGND) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $229.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LGND. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.20.

Shares of LGND opened at $111.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 40.65, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.58. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.24 and a 12-month high of $124.96.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $33.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,321,804.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,603.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

