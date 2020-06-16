Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.06% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares during the period. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LILA stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.16. 4,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,067. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CEO Balan Nair purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,723.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

LILA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Liberty Latin America from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

