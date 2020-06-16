Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director J C. Sparkman Sells 5,883 Shares

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $125,778.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,082.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LBTYA stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 41,308 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 87,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.95.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

