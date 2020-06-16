Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director J C. Sparkman Sells 5,883 Shares

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $125,778.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,082.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
LBTYA stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.
LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.95.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.
