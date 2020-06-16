Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.70% of Assurant worth $43,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Assurant by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,148,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,627,000 after buying an additional 287,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Assurant by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,730,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,176,000 after buying an additional 202,594 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,260,000 after purchasing an additional 52,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,835,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Assurant by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 973,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,566,000 after purchasing an additional 47,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AIZ. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Assurant stock opened at $107.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.76. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.