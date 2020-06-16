Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,521 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.70% of Lincoln National worth $35,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,449,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,638,000 after buying an additional 106,191 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Lincoln National by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,012,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,762,000 after buying an additional 216,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,934,000 after purchasing an additional 247,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $125,815,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Lincoln National stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.09. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $67.17.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

In other Lincoln National news, Director M Leanne Lachman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.