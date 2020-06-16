Legal & General Group Plc Raises Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,484,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,750 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.49% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 88.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $640,397.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,681.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $135,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,480 shares of company stock worth $864,616. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zelman & Associates cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

