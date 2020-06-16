Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.57% of Carnival worth $39,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,365,830,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Carnival by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,875,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,586,000 after purchasing an additional 927,732 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Carnival by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,235,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,124,000 after buying an additional 1,232,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,478,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,807,000 after buying an additional 189,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. TheStreet lowered shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.92. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

