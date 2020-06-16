Legal & General Group Plc Has $43.94 Million Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $43,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 205.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 61.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. BidaskClub raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

