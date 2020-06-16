Legal & General Group Plc Has $39.10 Million Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,463 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.79% of FLIR Systems worth $39,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.57.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLIR shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

