Legal & General Group Plc Has $37.65 Million Stock Holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,350 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.55% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $37,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

COLD stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 91.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.13. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $40.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $484.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

