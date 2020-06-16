Legal & General Group Plc Has $33.97 Million Holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114,668 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.32% of Taubman Centers worth $33,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE:TCO opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of -0.06. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.55). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Taubman Centers’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

