Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.40% of Autohome worth $33,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATHM. State Street Corp grew its stake in Autohome by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,259,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Autohome by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Autohome by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Autohome by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CICC Research downgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. China International Capital upgraded Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.20.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.78. Autohome Inc has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $100.10.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.99 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.