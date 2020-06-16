Legal & General Group Plc Buys 480,950 Shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,010,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,950 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 4.99% of Onespan worth $35,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onespan by 43.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onespan by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Onespan in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. Onespan Inc has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $890.93 million, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Onespan Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onespan news, Director Marc Boroditsky purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,347,289 shares in the company, valued at $93,075,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 694,878 shares of company stock worth $13,788,520. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

