Legal & General Group Plc Buys 18,472 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Insulet were worth $33,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total transaction of $280,758.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,038.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PODD opened at $184.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2,310.29 and a beta of 0.89. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $114.13 and a 1-year high of $228.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.50.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $162.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.95.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.