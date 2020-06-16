Legal & General Group Plc Buys 15,183 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.75% of ONE Gas worth $33,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,018,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 508.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,287,000 after acquiring an additional 770,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000,000 after acquiring an additional 35,075 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 621,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, Director John William Gibson bought 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $260,307.06. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGS opened at $77.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. ONE Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.40 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.