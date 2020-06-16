Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,012 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.55% of MGM Resorts International worth $32,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 833,287 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 493.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 87,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 72,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory M. Spierkel acquired 5,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Atif Rafiq acquired 9,812 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $150,614.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,095.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Bank of America lowered MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.