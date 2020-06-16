Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,032 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.60% of CyrusOne worth $42,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 442.6% during the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.10. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

CONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

In other news, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,024,217.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,029 shares of company stock worth $3,257,892 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.