Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 7,564 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.42% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $38,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,486,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,339,000 after buying an additional 920,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 71.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,413,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,257 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,977,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,159,000 after purchasing an additional 648,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,369,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter worth $140,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.50. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

