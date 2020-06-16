Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 6,600 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 623,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $30,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,351,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $29,597,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.70.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. Raymond James raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.