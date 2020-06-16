Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Short Interest Down 6.8% in May

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the May 14th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of LEE opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. Lee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $3.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 321.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

