Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Upgraded at CJS Securities

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was upgraded by CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. Lantheus has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $517.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $94,509.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,568.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 30,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $413,554.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,734,558.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $5,128,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

