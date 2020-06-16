Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Short Interest Update

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the May 14th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 406,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Lantheus had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $94,509.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,568.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 30,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $413,554.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,734,558.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 802.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.