Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Short Interest Update

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,680,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the May 14th total of 10,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 626,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.4 days. Currently, 30.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LCI shares. ValuEngine cut Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

NYSE LCI opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $292.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lannett has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.55 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lannett will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Drabik sold 37,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $274,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,813.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

