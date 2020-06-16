Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCMLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oddo Bhf raised Lafargeholcim to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Lafargeholcim stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. 52,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,372. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

