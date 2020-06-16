Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

LIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital cut their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC cut their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Shares of TSE LIF opened at C$23.35 on Friday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$13.25 and a twelve month high of C$36.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$48.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.3699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.