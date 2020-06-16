L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Director Thomas A. Corcoran Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $193.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

