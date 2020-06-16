L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Director Roger Fradin Acquires 161 Shares of Stock

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Director Roger Fradin purchased 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,823.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Roger Fradin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Roger Fradin sold 243 shares of L3Harris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $36,017.46.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Roger Fradin bought 16 shares of L3Harris stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,581.92.

NYSE LHX opened at $193.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.50 and its 200-day moving average is $198.54. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 1st quarter worth $5,350,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in L3Harris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in L3Harris by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in L3Harris by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in L3Harris by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

