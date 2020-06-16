KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KUMBA IRON OR/S stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. KUMBA IRON OR/S has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get KUMBA IRON OR/S alerts:

KUMBA IRON OR/S Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for KUMBA IRON OR/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUMBA IRON OR/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.