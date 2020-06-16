Kroger (KR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kroger (NYSE:KR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 18th. Analysts expect Kroger to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kroger stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21. Kroger has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

