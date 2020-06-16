Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Update

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the May 14th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KOPN opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Kopin has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.64.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 66.34% and a negative net margin of 68.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John C. C Fan bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kopin by 491.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 308,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 689,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 326,750 shares during the last quarter. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KOPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

