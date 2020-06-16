KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

KNRRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR alerts:

KNRRY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,405. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.