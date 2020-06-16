KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $148.00 to $167.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. KLA traded as high as $196.97 and last traded at $195.53, with a volume of 172115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.75.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KLAC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on KLA from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.39.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $6,295,718.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,032,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $444,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 823 shares in the company, valued at $144,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,933. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 11,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its holdings in KLA by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

About KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

