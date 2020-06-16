KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KREF has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.50 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.70.

NYSE KREF opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $938.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.62. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 329.54, a current ratio of 329.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.76 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee acquired 7,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $120,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,690.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,870,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,080,000 after buying an additional 123,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.