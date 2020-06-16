Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KGC. Scotiabank upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of KGC opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Titus Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $40,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.