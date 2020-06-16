Kinross Gold Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on K. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$8.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$10.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

