Kimbell Royalty Partners LP Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KRP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of KRP opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.77.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.14 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 91.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 83.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 52,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 167,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Daly purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,489.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Davis Ravnaas purchased 23,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,708.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 373,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,049.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 101,165 shares of company stock worth $442,077. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

