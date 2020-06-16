KeyCorp Weighs in on Bandwidth Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bandwidth in a report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

Bandwidth stock opened at $122.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $126.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,118.00 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.60, for a total value of $99,876.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,076 shares in the company, valued at $796,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 29,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,220,673.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,283 shares of company stock worth $7,483,503. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.