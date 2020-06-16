KeyCorp Comments on Pinnacle West Capital Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.83. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PNW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,631,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,627,000 after acquiring an additional 109,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,941,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,968,000 after acquiring an additional 316,589 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 175.7% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,412,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,750,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,708,000 after acquiring an additional 233,426 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

